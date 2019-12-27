Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC VOGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC W. VOGEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERIC W. VOGEL Notice
VOGEL
ERIC W.
On Dec. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mindi (nee Frebowitz); loving father of Spencer Vogel and Jessica Vogel; brother of Jeff Vogel; son of Martin Vogel and the late Dorothy Vogel. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA 19002. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA. 19002 or teenlineonline.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -