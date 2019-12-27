|
VOGEL
ERIC W.
On Dec. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mindi (nee Frebowitz); loving father of Spencer Vogel and Jessica Vogel; brother of Jeff Vogel; son of Martin Vogel and the late Dorothy Vogel. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA 19002. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA. 19002 or teenlineonline.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019