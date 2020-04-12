|
LEISENRING
ERICA BISSELL
Age 68, died of cancer April 7, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in St. Louis. Pre-deceased by her father, Edward Barnes Leisenring of Berwyn PA. She is survived by her mother, Julia Bissell Leisenring, also of Berwyn;, her husband, Robert Sears; sons Ned (Lucy) and Henry (Toni) Sears; brothers Ted (Lindsay) and John (Stephanie) Leisenring. A celebration of Erica's life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Erica's memory may be made to the St. Louis Public Library Foundation, 1415 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63103.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020