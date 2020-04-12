Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 367-0438
Resources
More Obituaries for ERICA LEISENRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERICA BISSELL LEISENRING


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERICA BISSELL LEISENRING Notice
LEISENRING
ERICA BISSELL


Age 68, died of cancer April 7, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in St. Louis. Pre-deceased by her father, Edward Barnes Leisenring of Berwyn PA. She is survived by her mother, Julia Bissell Leisenring, also of Berwyn;, her husband, Robert Sears; sons Ned (Lucy) and Henry (Toni) Sears; brothers Ted (Lindsay) and John (Stephanie) Leisenring. A celebration of Erica's life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Erica's memory may be made to the St. Louis Public Library Foundation, 1415 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63103.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERICA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -