WISNIEWSKI
ERMA V. (nee Woerner)
Age 87, on Jan. 11, 2020; wife of the late Chester; mother of Joseph (Rebecca), Mike (Michele) and the late Wayne; also survived by 6 grand-children, 12 great grand-children, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 9 to 11 A.M. followed by Funeral Service at 11 A.M., at the FLETCHER- NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave. Int. Wm. Penn Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions in Erma's name may be made to the (Delaware Valley Chapter) 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020