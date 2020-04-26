|
|
FLORIO
ERNEST "ERNIE"
Age 90 passed away on April 10, 2020 at his home in Media, PA. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara, daughter Marsha and her spouse Julia Soriero. Also survived by sister-in-law Becky Schoettler, brother-in-law Jack Gorelick, loving niece Anna Gorelick Sterne, nephews Michael Gorelick, James Russell Wolf and their families. He is predeceased by his daughter Leslie Florio and his brother Remo Florio. Born and raised in Germantown, Ernie graduated from Simon Gratz High School in 1947 and with a BS in business administration from Temple University in 1959. He was a veteran of the US Army, stationed in Berlin, Germany from 1956-1958. He was the director of personnel at Lower Merion Township from 1970-1987 and after retiring, spent ten years with the County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA) as a senior employment specialist. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Planned Parenthood Federation
www.plannedparenthood.org, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County, 145 West Rose Tree Road, Media, PA 19063 or the . A celebration of Ernie's life will be announced at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020