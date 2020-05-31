KELLIS
ERNEST
89, and Elene (nee Geaneotes) Kellis, 87, of Broomall, PA, died hours apart from heart failure on April 13, 2020. Married for 56 years and together for 70 years, Ernest was born in Athens, Greece and Elene in Pittsburgh, PA. Both were longtime members of St. Luke's Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA. They owned and operated Kellis Bar & Restaurant in Kensington since 1954. Ernest served in the US Army during the Korean War and then graduated from LaSalle College. Elene was employed at Central Penn National Bank as a bookkeeper for 12 years. Survivors include their daughter, Maria Kellis and son, Steven E. Kellis, Esq. (Sabine), 3 grandsons, Daniel, Nicholas and George Kellis; Elene was the sister of Peter Geaneotes (Patricia), late Paul Geaneotes (Katherine) and late Triantaphilos Geaneotes, sister, Anna Giano (Steve); Ernest was the brother of Peter Kellis (Vasso) and late John Kellis (Panayiota); also survived by nieces and nephews. Their Funeral Service was held at St. Luke's Greek Orthodox Church followed by burial at Arlington Cem. on April 22, 2020. Arr. TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME.
Condolences/online obituary: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
ERNEST
89, and Elene (nee Geaneotes) Kellis, 87, of Broomall, PA, died hours apart from heart failure on April 13, 2020. Married for 56 years and together for 70 years, Ernest was born in Athens, Greece and Elene in Pittsburgh, PA. Both were longtime members of St. Luke's Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA. They owned and operated Kellis Bar & Restaurant in Kensington since 1954. Ernest served in the US Army during the Korean War and then graduated from LaSalle College. Elene was employed at Central Penn National Bank as a bookkeeper for 12 years. Survivors include their daughter, Maria Kellis and son, Steven E. Kellis, Esq. (Sabine), 3 grandsons, Daniel, Nicholas and George Kellis; Elene was the sister of Peter Geaneotes (Patricia), late Paul Geaneotes (Katherine) and late Triantaphilos Geaneotes, sister, Anna Giano (Steve); Ernest was the brother of Peter Kellis (Vasso) and late John Kellis (Panayiota); also survived by nieces and nephews. Their Funeral Service was held at St. Luke's Greek Orthodox Church followed by burial at Arlington Cem. on April 22, 2020. Arr. TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME.
Condolences/online obituary: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.