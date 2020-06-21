CLARK





85, of Ivyland, on June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna (Harkins) Clark; Loving father of Christopher Clark (Debra), Susan Harrigan (James), Theresa Funk (Albert), Jennifer Clark; Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to Brendan, Daniel, Erin, Kelly (David), James Jr., Kevin (Ashley), Matthew, Thomas, Andrew, Albert and Michael; Emma, Luca, Kaia, Gianna and Greyson.Under current health guide-lines, relatives and friends are invited to greet Ernie's family on Friday, June 26th from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at Nativity of Our Lord, 605 W. Street Rd, Warminster, PA 18974. Int. will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Assumption BVM, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd, Feasterville, PA 19053, or Nativity of Our Lord, at the above address, would be appreciated.



