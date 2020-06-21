ERNEST RICHARD CLARK
CLARK
ERNEST RICHARD


85, of Ivyland, on June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna (Harkins) Clark; Loving father of Christopher Clark (Debra), Susan Harrigan (James), Theresa Funk (Albert), Jennifer Clark; Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to Brendan, Daniel, Erin, Kelly (David), James Jr., Kevin (Ashley), Matthew, Thomas, Andrew, Albert and Michael; Emma, Luca, Kaia, Gianna and Greyson.
Under current health guide-lines, relatives and friends are invited to greet Ernie's family on Friday, June 26th from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at Nativity of Our Lord, 605 W. Street Rd, Warminster, PA 18974. Int. will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Assumption BVM, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd, Feasterville, PA 19053, or Nativity of Our Lord, at the above address, would be appreciated.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord
