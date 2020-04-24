|
SALANDRIA
ERNEST "Ernie"
Age 60, of Cape May Court House passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020. Ernie was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Central High School. He owned and operated Ernesto's Café 1521 on Spruce Street for many years. He is survived by his father, Vincent Salandria, Aunt, Immie Feldman, cousin, Vince Feldman (Kaori), nephew, Kai and niece, Yuma. He is predeceased by his mother, Livia Corman (nee Ciancaglini). Condolences can be shared at
www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020