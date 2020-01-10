|
|
FROMBACH
ERNEST W. "ERNIE"
Passed away peacefully at his home in Lionville, PA on January 8, 2020 at the age of 90.
Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Louise, (nee Roser), daughter, Cynthia, wife of James Rutenbar. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown PA. A Visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 P.M.
Please visit
www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020