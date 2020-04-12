|
|
BOJAKOWSKI
ERVIN CHARLES
77, of Laguna Hills, CA, entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia Bojakowski (née Getz); loving father of Michael J. (and wife Susan) and Patti Anne (and husband Scott); adoring grandfather of Alex, Jillian, and Georgia; brother to Mary, Margaret, Joey, Carol Ann, Regina, John, and Linda (deceased); brother-in-law to Joe Iandolo (deceased), Irv Gwinner (deceased), Carole Getz, Bill Bell, Charlie O'Brien, and Patty Getz, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
"Boj" (as he was known to many) worked for The School District of Philadelphia for 37 years. Upon his retirement, Erv & Pat moved from Philadelphia to Warminster, PA, where he found much joy working for Wegmans. In August 2017, Erv & Pat moved to Laguna Hills, CA to live with Patti Anne and Scott. Erv was a Shriner, and was also a member of Masonic Lodge 245 in Doylestown, PA. Interment private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020