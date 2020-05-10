ESTELLE A. TRAVIS
1927 - 2020
TRAVIS
ESTELLE A.
Died in Providence, RI, on May 2, 2020. She was the last member of her family, pre-deceased by parents, Louis and Victoria (née Mastrobuoni); sisters, Rita, Jeannette, and Alice; and brothers, Louis and Anthony Robert.
Born in Phila. on Dec. 30, 1927, she attended South Phila. High School for Girls and Rosemont College. She married Robert Oristaglio in 1950 and had 4 sons, moving to Broomall in 1960. She was Director of Admissions for Cabrini College for 20 years.
Estelle is survived by a large, loving family: her sons, (Robert Jr., Michael, Stephen, and Paul), their families, and many nieces and nephews. For Services and a full obituary, see danjolell.com (TRAVIS).

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
May 6, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers to the family.
Peter Melendez
