HERMAN
ESTELLE (nee Stein)
May 9, 2020; of Bala Cynwyd; beloved wife of the late Morton; loving mother of Richard and Marsha Herman and Alan and Alexa Herman; devoted sister of Robert Stein (Buby); cherished grandmother of Shari and Michael, Jacob, Samuel and Taylor; adored great-grandmother of Ayden and Evie. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah or a charity of the donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.