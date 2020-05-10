ESTELLE (Stein) HERMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ESTELLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERMAN
ESTELLE (nee Stein)
May 9, 2020; of Bala Cynwyd; beloved wife of the late Morton; loving mother of Richard and Marsha Herman and Alan and Alexa Herman; devoted sister of Robert Stein (Buby); cherished grandmother of Shari and Michael, Jacob, Samuel and Taylor; adored great-grandmother of Ayden and Evie. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah or a charity of the donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved