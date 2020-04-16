Home

ESTELLE (Napierkowski) McKEE

ESTELLE (Napierkowski) McKEE Notice
McKEE
ESTELLE (nee Napierkowski)
Formerly of Frankford section of Philadelphia, passed away on April 14th, 2020, at age 80. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. McKee. Loving mother of Arthur W. McKee (Regina) and Curt McKee. Devoted Nan of Riley McKee, Patrick McKee, Connor McKee, Curt McKee, Dean McKee and Juliet McKee. Great-grandmother of Peyton. Sister of Alan Knapp (MaryEllen) and the late Alfreda Day (the late Albert). Because of the current health crisis, Estelle's family has decided to have a private Graveside Service with the intention of having a public memorial at a later date, when everyone is able to attend.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020
