RUSSELL
ESTELLE (nee Skubish)
84 of Philadelphia on March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold A. Russell; loving mother of Edna Cice and Maryanna R. Bakey; sister of Anthony J. Skubish, Jr. also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great grand-children and Barbara Hua. Family and friends invited to her Funeral Mass Monday 11 A.M., St. Jospeh's Catholic Church, East York, PA; Viewing from 10 A.M. in St. Joseph's. Burial Tuesday 12:00 Noon Resur-rection Cem., Bensalem. BECK FUNERAL HOME, East York
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020