|
|
GROSSMAN
ESTHER BEATRICE (nee Hollander)
March 29, 2020; of Wyncote, PA; beloved wife of the late Sol; loving mother of Dr. David Grossman (Debbie Miller) and Dr. Cindy Green (Dr. Jerry); cherished grandmother of Lauren (John), Mark (Lauren), Mickey (Kathryn), Daniel (Lauren) and Jacob; adored great-grandmother of Samuel and Freddie. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to www.jnf.org or Klein Life: Montgomery County, 7763 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 30, 2020