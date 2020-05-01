ESTHER (Venetzky) CHAVENSON
CHAVENSON
ESTHER (nee Venetzky)
On April 30, 2020. Wife of the late Samuel. Mother of David (Jeanine) Chavenson and Gwen (Ken) Kallish, sister of the late Theodore and Jack Vanett, sister-in-law of Rabbi Leonard (Marilyn) Zucker, grandmother of Rachel Kallish, Sara Kallish (Karel Losada), Beth Kallish (Javier Merino) and Daniel Chavenson (Sydni Meyrowitz). Great grandmother of Mila, Luka, Goldie and Sofia. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
