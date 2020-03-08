The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
ESTHER I. (Dunphy) DALTON

ESTHER I. (Dunphy) DALTON Notice
DALTON
ESTHER I. (nee Dunphy)
On March 5, 2020. Formerly of Newtown Sq., age 85. Wife of the late Herbert M. Dalton. Devoted mother of Sarah J. Kerr (Brad), Mark A. Dalton (Christina) and the late William A. Dalton (Tracey). Sister of Bernadette Hogue, Liam and Damien Dunphy. 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass Wed. March 11, 11 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Mtg. Visitation 10-10:45 A.M. at church. Int. Calvary Cem. Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzhiemer's Assn. ()

www.lownes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
