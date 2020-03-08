|
DALTON
ESTHER I. (nee Dunphy)
On March 5, 2020. Formerly of Newtown Sq., age 85. Wife of the late Herbert M. Dalton. Devoted mother of Sarah J. Kerr (Brad), Mark A. Dalton (Christina) and the late William A. Dalton (Tracey). Sister of Bernadette Hogue, Liam and Damien Dunphy. 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass Wed. March 11, 11 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Mtg. Visitation 10-10:45 A.M. at church. Int. Calvary Cem. Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzhiemer's Assn. ()
www.lownes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020