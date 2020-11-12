1/1
Esther (nee Marion) Maynes
Esther "Chickie" On November 9, 2020, age 90, formerly of Juniata. Wife of the late Francis J.; mother of Deborah Worthington, Donna Maynes and Denise Harris; grandmother of Shane Worthington, Tiffany Harris and Breanna Harris; sister of Ella Rebecca "Becky" Tew, Myrtle DeCosta, Charles Marion and the late Shirley Appiott; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, beginning at 9 A.M., Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., followed by 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Family appreciates Memorial Donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children, c/o Memorial Donations, 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140. Services by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave. 215-743-7256

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Funeral services provided by
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 743-7256
