MILGRIM

ESTHER

May 29, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of the late Joseph Milgrim. Mother of Barbara "Bobbi" (Dutch) Witkowski and Arthur (Amy) Milgrim. Grand-mother of Steven (Danielle) Landau, Lori (Michael) Griffith, Jayne Milgrim and Lindsay Milgrim (fiancé Andrew Musetto). Great Grandmother of Erica, Ashley, Joelle, Foster, Chesney and Paisley. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page, Sunday May 31, 2020 beginning at 2 P.M. Contributions may be made to the Joseph and Esther Milgrim Endowment Fund, c/o the Jewish Community Found-ation, Inc. of Southern NJ. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ



