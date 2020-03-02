Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Haym Salomon Memorial Park (Section E)
ESTHER (Wingrod) SHOEMAKER

ESTHER (Wingrod) SHOEMAKER Notice
SHOEMAKER
ESTHER (nee Wingrod)
On March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Shoemaker. Loving mother of Marc (Karen) Shoemaker and Barbara (Theodore) Zellner. Adored grandmother of Dr. Daniel (Athene) Shoemaker, Matthew Shoemaker, Johnathan Zellner and Benjamin (Jamey) Zellner. Cherished great-grandmother of Devon Shoemaker and Anya Shoemaker. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tues. 1 P.M. precisely at Haym Salomon Memorial Park (Section E). Shiva will be observed at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Marc Shoemaker. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 2, 2020
