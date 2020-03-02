|
SHOEMAKER
ESTHER (nee Wingrod)
On March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Shoemaker. Loving mother of Marc (Karen) Shoemaker and Barbara (Theodore) Zellner. Adored grandmother of Dr. Daniel (Athene) Shoemaker, Matthew Shoemaker, Johnathan Zellner and Benjamin (Jamey) Zellner. Cherished great-grandmother of Devon Shoemaker and Anya Shoemaker. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tues. 1 P.M. precisely at Haym Salomon Memorial Park (Section E). Shiva will be observed at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Marc Shoemaker. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 2, 2020