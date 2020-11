Or Copy this URL to Share

CHANDLER "GORGEOUS" NOV. 22, 1938 - MARCH 27, 1997 HAPPY BIRTHDAY A wonderful Mother, woman and aid, one who was better God never made; a wonderful worker, so loyal and true, One in a million-that, Mother was you. Just as your judgement, always right; Honest and liberal, ever upright; Loved by your friends and all you knew, Wonderful Mother-that Mother was you. We still love you Gorgeous



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store