Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Bernard Church
7341 Cottage St.
Philadelphia , PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
7341 Cottage St.
Philadelphia , PA
ETHEL JANE (Wittmer) HALL

ETHEL JANE (Wittmer) HALL Notice
HALL
ETHEL JANE (nee Wittmer)
Age 91, on January 19, 2020. Wife of the late James G.; devoted mother of the late James (Nancy), Mary (the late Buck) Nicolai, Michael (Donna), Chuck (Lisa), and Jane (Ben) Cammarata; cherished grand-mother of 12 and great-grand-mother of 7. Also many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Wednesday, 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., at St. Bernard Church, 7341 Cottage St., Phila. PA 19136, Funeral Mass 10 A..M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory to above named Church. (SANNUTTI F.H.)
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
