HALL
ETHEL JANE (nee Wittmer)
Age 91, on January 19, 2020. Wife of the late James G.; devoted mother of the late James (Nancy), Mary (the late Buck) Nicolai, Michael (Donna), Chuck (Lisa), and Jane (Ben) Cammarata; cherished grand-mother of 12 and great-grand-mother of 7. Also many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Wednesday, 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., at St. Bernard Church, 7341 Cottage St., Phila. PA 19136, Funeral Mass 10 A..M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory to above named Church. (SANNUTTI F.H.)
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020