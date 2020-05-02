PERA

ETHEL LOIS

89, of Warminster passed away April 28, 2020. She was born in Clymer, PA on August 24, 1930 and was the oldest of 4 daughters of the late Gerald and Mary (Allsop) Park. She was the loving wife of the late Nathan Pera for 64 years. Ethel graduated nursing school and worked for 35 years as a delivery room RN before retiring. She is survived by her children Diana Amato, and Michael, David, James, and Robert Pera; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. There will be a private family service at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Park. KirkandNiceSuburban.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store