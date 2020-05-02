ETHEL LOIS PERA
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERA
ETHEL LOIS
89, of Warminster passed away April 28, 2020. She was born in Clymer, PA on August 24, 1930 and was the oldest of 4 daughters of the late Gerald and Mary (Allsop) Park. She was the loving wife of the late Nathan Pera for 64 years. Ethel graduated nursing school and worked for 35 years as a delivery room RN before retiring. She is survived by her children Diana Amato, and Michael, David, James, and Robert Pera; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. There will be a private family service at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Park. KirkandNiceSuburban.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved