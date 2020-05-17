ETHEL M. (Mackrell) McMAHON
1922 - 2020
McMAHON
ETHEL M. (nee Mackrell)
passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at her residence in Cadbury of Cherry Hill. She was born in the Burholme section of Philadelphia on March 2, 1922. She graduated from Olney High School. She was a long time resident of Palmyra, New Jersey. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Edward Allen McMahon. Loving mother of Debra (Michael) Kennedy and Perry Allen McMahon. Cherished grandmother of Brienne Kennedy and Edward (Katie) Kennedy. Great grandmother of Wyatt Michael Kennedy. Due to the current circumstances, a private service for Ethel will be held for the family.To share your memories of Ethel, please visit www.givnish.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

