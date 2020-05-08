PARSON
EUGENE B., JR. "BERNIE"
Of Wayne, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 73 years old. He was born in Bryn Mawr to Eugene. B Parson Sr. and Virginia (nee Wilson) Parson. He is the beloved husband of Mary L. (nee Leonard) Parson and the loving father of Timothy S. (Tina) Parson, and Colleen (William) Sedgwick. Bernie is the devoted grandfather of Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Sean Parson, Lucy, James, and Connor Sedgwick. He is also the brother of Mary Beth (Harry Cahill) Davison, John J. Parson, and the late Stephen.
Bernie was a graduate of Malvern Prep School and Villanova University. He was President of John J. Parson Inc. Bernie was a true gentleman and one of the kindest and most generous men to walk the earth. He was an avid hunter and Philadelphia sports fan especially the Eagles. He will sorely be missed by his wife, children, many nieces and nephews, and all of his friends.
Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the Service will be private to the family, should there be anything planned at a later date for the public, this website will be updated as the information becomes available.
In lieu of any expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations be made to Sisters Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at Camilla Hall,1145 King Road Immaculata, PA 19345.www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.