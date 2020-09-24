1/1
Eugene C. Colsher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
77, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Eugene was born on October 22, 1942 to the late Eugene T. Colsher and Alma Stirlith, and brother to the late Alma Webb. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathleen Cashmere; his children Eugene T. Colsher, Elizabeth Lewis, Corinne Milks, Blythe Colsher; his grandchildren Ryan Colsher, Jared Jewell, Thomas Colsher, Adriana Milks, Kaleigh Lewis, Hailey Milks; his great-granddaughter Amelia Colsher and 4 nieces and their families. Eugene was raised in Philadelphia where he played football while attending Frankford High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. He was a driven business man that acquired the family business and successfully owned and operated it for 63 years. He traveled throughout the US as an avid hunter and enjoyed playing poker with friends and family. One of his greatest joys was seeing his granddaughter, Adriana, obtain her Jr. Black Belt; as well as watching Hailey refine her basketball skills. He cherished the companionship he had with his K9 daughters, Ginger and Truffles. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at KIRK & NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Friends and family are invited to gather for a Visitation on Friday, Sept. 25 from 7 P.M. - 9 P.M. and Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirk & Nice Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved