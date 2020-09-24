77, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Eugene was born on October 22, 1942 to the late Eugene T. Colsher and Alma Stirlith, and brother to the late Alma Webb. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathleen Cashmere; his children Eugene T. Colsher, Elizabeth Lewis, Corinne Milks, Blythe Colsher; his grandchildren Ryan Colsher, Jared Jewell, Thomas Colsher, Adriana Milks, Kaleigh Lewis, Hailey Milks; his great-granddaughter Amelia Colsher and 4 nieces and their families. Eugene was raised in Philadelphia where he played football while attending Frankford High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. He was a driven business man that acquired the family business and successfully owned and operated it for 63 years. He traveled throughout the US as an avid hunter and enjoyed playing poker with friends and family. One of his greatest joys was seeing his granddaughter, Adriana, obtain her Jr. Black Belt; as well as watching Hailey refine her basketball skills. He cherished the companionship he had with his K9 daughters, Ginger and Truffles. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at KIRK & NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Friends and family are invited to gather for a Visitation on Friday, Sept. 25 from 7 P.M. - 9 P.M. and Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.



