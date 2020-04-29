|
TARPY
EUGENE E.
Age 76, April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Maule). Beloved father of Christopher (Leslie), Stacy Druding (Dan); grandfather of McKayla, Miles and Mason. Dear stepfather of Margi Dalton. Brother of Lyn Owens (Roy) and the late Wayne Tarpy. Former husband of the late Patricia Murray. There will be a Memorial Service and inurnment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery when circumstances surrounding the health crisis allow. Arrangements by HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME, THOMAS J. FLUEHR F.D. (215) 698-2500.
