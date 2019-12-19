|
|
KARAHUTA
EUGENE F.
71, of Warwick, PA, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born in Shenandoah, PA in Schuylkill County to Eugene C. and Florence M. Karahuta but primarily grew up in the Crescentville section of Phila. Gene was the beloved husband of Nancy P. (nee Morrissey), the loving uncle of Michael, Kristen, Thomas, Hank, Christian, Daniel, and Elizabeth, great uncle to Charlotte, Daniel Jr., and Christian Jr., and brother-in-law to Kathleen, Eileen, and Judy. Gene will be dearly missed by his many honorary nieces and nephews, including Colleen Sable and Kelly Walsh.
Gene was a proud 1966 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and later went on to college at the University of Nebraska. From a young age, he had a passion for sports. A lifelong devout fan of all things Notre Dame, he proudly wore a Notre Dame shirt every Saturday during football season, win or lose.
For many years, Gene worked at The Philadelphia Inquire where he met some of his closest friends and the love of his, his wife Nancy. Gene and Nancy were married 40 years in October 2019. Together they shared a lifetime of love, travel, sporting events, and making memories with their cherished family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 8:30 A.M., until the start of his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd, Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame in Gene's name at https://giving.nd.edu/
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019