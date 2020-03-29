|
|
DEMETROVITS
EUGENE GABRIEL
March 27, 2020, age 75. Beloved son of the late Eugene Bank Demetrovits and Elvira Noska Demetrovits. Beloved brother of the late Andrew S. Demetrovits (Susan) and of Christina Demetrovits Woody (Dr. George). Uncle of the late Alexis Gabriel Demetrovits. Survived by his niece Christina Mary Woody, his nephew Nicholas George Woody and several cousins. The Funeral Mass for Gene will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be given to St. Vincent Church, 109 E. Price St., Phila Pa. 19144.
MCILVAINE FUNERAL HOME 215-844-0211
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020