Valarie, Chris, Brian and grandchildren,

Your dad/grandfather believed in you and loved you. He was a man who walked in the footsteps of Jesus - loving all, giving and forgiving. His integrity and honor were rooted in the core of his being. May you remember many more loving gifts and qualities that he shared so generously with the world. When I went to Haiti, he sent me with a carton of water bottles that had purifiers in them so that I and the people I met would be protected from the elements in the unfiltered water. That is one of many kindnesses that I experience and never expected for him to do for those who are poor and marginalized. I am sure his contagious laugh will bring lots of smiles to his heavenly home.

With deep respect and appreciation for the witness that Gene, a resilient and courageous man was to all those whom he encountered, I am grateful.

Sister Sharon White, SSJ

Sharon White