KELLY, OSFS
REV. EUGENE L.
Professed member of the Wilm-ington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 64 years, died Friday, March 6. 2020, at Childs, MD.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on August 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Owen and Martha (Gaworski) Kelly. After attending St. Hugh of Cluny Elementary School and graduating from Northeast Catholic High School in 1954, Father entered the Oblate novitiate and made first profession of vows on January 15, 1956. After teaching as a seminarian at Salesian High School, Detroit, MI, Northeast Catholic High School, Philadel-phia, and DeSales High School, Lockport, NY, he pursued studies at both Catholic University and Niagara University, earning a BA in Philosophy. Following perpetual profession on January 18, 1959, Father earned a BA in Theology at the Philosophical and Theological College, Eichstatt, Germany, and was ordained a priest on February 6, 1965.
Father served on the faculty at his alma mater Northeast Catholic High School and at Father Judge High School, where he also served on the staff until 2008 when he retired to the Oblate community in Childs, MD.
In addition to his Oblate community, he is survived by his sister, Carole Ann Kelly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 11, at Our Lady of Light Chapel, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD, with visitation from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. Interment in Oblate Cemetery, Childs.
Donations in memory of Fr. Kelly's life and legacy may be made to the Oblate Develop-ment Fund, P.O. Box 87, Childs, MD 21916-0087.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020