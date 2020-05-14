DiMARCO
DR. EUGENE MARIO
Resident of Egg Harbor Town-ship, NJ, sadly passed away last Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 64 from lymphoma. Having bravely battled cancer for over two decades, Dr. DiMarco was a beloved, well-respected Ophthalmologist who served his community for almost 30 years at Brigantine Eye Care Center in southern New Jersey.
Born and raised in Phila., PA, Dr. DiMarco - or Gino as he was known by family and friends - was an accomplished graduate of Central High School, LaSalle University, Drexel University, the Philadel-phia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM Class of 1984), an intern at Metropolitan Hospital, Springfield Division, and a resident at Delaware Valley Medical Center and the prestigious Wills Eye Hospital. He was a lover of fast cars, good music, ancient and American history, and a rousing match of tennis. Those who knew him remember his quiet intellect, remarkable breadth of knowledge, quirky wit, strength of character, and loyal and helpful spirit. His passing marks a true loss to his family, his community, and his profession.
Dr. DiMarco leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Marguerite DiMarco (née Giacobbe), their two daughters Argia DiMarco Gale and Melina DiMarco, and son-in-law Bryan Gale. Dr. DiMarco is also survived by his mother Argia DiMarco; younger brothers Drs. Claude and Anthony DiMarco, along with their wives and children; sister-in-law Maria DiMarco, along with her two sons; mother-in-law Carmella Giacobbe; as well as many other loving relatives, friends, colleagues, and patients. Dr. DiMarco was preceded in death by his father, the late professor Dr. Domenico DiMarco, his older brother Dr. Carlo DiMarco, and his father-in-law Salvatore Giacobbe.
Funeral Services will be held at MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME and St. Nicholas of Tolentine Catholic Church in Philadelphia at a future date to be announced after current social distancing restrictions lift. Interment will follow in the DiMarco family plot at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in Dr. DiMarco's name to the American Cancer Society or the American Osteopathic Association.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.