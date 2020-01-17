Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
On January 14, 2020. Husband of Julie (nee Conrad). Father of Lawrence (Vicky) Botel and Beth Botel (Robert Green). Stepfather of Anna Bridge and Mara (Sam) Tippett. Brother of Kathy Musarra-Hertzoff and Max (Nina) Botel. Grandfather of 7. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 10 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA. Interment Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of the Riviera Beach Schools, 1281 N. Ocean Blvd., Ste. 2, Riviera Beach, FL 33404.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
