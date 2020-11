On November 16, 2020, age 78 years, of King of Prussia, PA. Beloved son of the late Jesse and Yta Gellert and brother of the late Charles Gellert. Devoted uncle of Jesse Gellert and Chana Gellert and brother-in-law of Susan Gellert. Eugene was retired from Lockheed Martin. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the International Rescue Committee, www.help.rescue.org www.levinefuneral.com