Of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Yeadon and Broomall, PA passed away February 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Mildred (nee Deodato); father of Deborah (Michael) Apalucci, Cynthia Phillips and Eugene (Diana). Grandfather to Tara Liberatore, Michael Apalucci, Heather and Stephen Phillips, Nikolas and Dante Venuto and great-grandfather to Bella, Nico, Tristan, Zach, Derek and Ace. Friends and relatives are invited to a Visitation on Friday, February 7, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to are appreciated. Please use Memorial ID #11 92 38 33
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
