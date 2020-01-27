Home

EUGENE STANLEY DASH

EUGENE STANLEY DASH Notice
DASH
EUGENE STANLEY


74, of Phila., PA, was born April 13, 1945. He passed on January 11, 2020, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital after a prolonged illness. He leaves behind: son, Macnair Dash, Phila.; daughter, LaToya, GA; son, Dana, Phila.; sister, Linda Holst (Tom) St. Petersburg, FL; older brother, James Dash Jr. (Mattie), GA; niece, Nicole Critton & husband of Arkansas; several other nephews, nieces, their children and cousins. He will be buried at Ivy Hill Cem. Phila. May he rest in God's eternal love.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 27, 2020
