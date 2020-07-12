1/
EUGENE TESZLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EUGENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TESZLER
EUGENE
On July 11, 2020. Husband of the late Pauline (nee Blance). Father of Barbara E. Teszler Eisman (David Eisman) and David S. Teszler (Dr. Heather Alker). Brother of Florence Kornitzer. Pop Pop of Joshua and Michael Eisman, and Max, Rose, Jacob and Theo Teszler. At age 18, Eugene enlisted in the Army-Airforce. He proudly served during WWII as part of the 15th Air Force. While stationed in Foggia, Italy, he provided armament support for his favorite P-38 Lightening. After the war, he became a broadcast engineer. He was one of the original engineers who built WKBS-TV (Channel 48) in Philadelphia and retired from Comcast at 80 years old. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 1:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 (PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CAPACITY IS LIMITED TO 75 PEOPLE IN THE CHAPEL). Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved