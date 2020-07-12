EUGENE TESZLER

TESZLEREUGENE
On July 11, 2020. Husband of the late Pauline (nee Blance). Father of Barbara E. Teszler Eisman (David Eisman) and David S. Teszler (Dr. Heather Alker). Brother of Florence Kornitzer. Pop Pop of Joshua and Michael Eisman, and Max, Rose, Jacob and Theo Teszler. At age 18, Eugene enlisted in the Army-Airforce. He proudly served during WWII as part of the 15th Air Force. While stationed in Foggia, Italy, he provided armament support for his favorite P-38 Lightening. After the war, he became a broadcast engineer. He was one of the original engineers who built WKBS-TV (Channel 48) in Philadelphia and retired from Comcast at 80 years old. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 1:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966
(PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CAPACITY IS LIMITED TO 75 PEOPLE IN THE CHAPEL). Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
