VALLETTIEUGENE "GENO"
August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Castorina). Devoted father of Stephanie Valletti, Scott Valletti, Victoria (Tim) Cifelli, and Damon (Jennifer) Valletti. Also survived by 7 grandchildren.
Son of the late Eugenio and Teodolinda Valletti. Brother of Elda Palazzo and the late Primo and Melvina Valletti. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING Wednesday Evening 7-9 P.M. and Thursday Morning 8 until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St.
Funeral Mass, Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., 10 A.M. Ent. Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA 18940. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
, www.woundedwarrior project.org
. Please observe the Governor's mandated social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.
