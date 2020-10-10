Eugenia Presler (NEE BIRDSALL) passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She was born November 28, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Dr. Joseph Cooper Birdsall and Anne Elizabeth (Newman) Birdsall. She was one of four children and was married to Spencer Raymond Stuart for 62 years until his passing in January of 2011. She attended The Baldwin School and graduated from University of Pennsylvania. No services are planned except for immediate family.



