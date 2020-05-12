EUNICE BUCKINGHAM HUGHES HENWOOD
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EUNICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENWOOD
EUNICE BUCKINGHAM HUGHES
95, of Phila., PA passed away May 9, 2020. Eunice was born on May 15, 1924 in Phila. to the late James A. and Eunice Buckingham Hughes. She was the wife of the late Emile J. Henwood Jr., with whom she shared over 40 years of marriage. Eunice was a 1942 graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School and a parishioner of the Old St. Joseph's Parish and formerly Good Shepherd.
Eunice was the loving mother of Emile Joseph Henwood III (Elizabeth), Ursula Henwood Reed, James Henwood (Maureen), Thomas Henwood (Gerri), John Henwood (Jane), William Henwood (Madeline), Gerard Henwood and Mary Henwood Powers (William) and cherished grandmother to 33 grand-children and great-grandmother to 25 great-grandchildren. Eunice was predeceased by her daughter, Eunice Henwood Brown (Gary), brother, James Hughes and her sister, Sr. Ursula Hughes, IHM.
A private Funeral Service for Eunice will be held at the MAUGER-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. followed by a private interment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. To view the live stream of Eunice's services please visit
https://www.facebook.com/MaugerGivnishFuneralHome/live/;. A celebration of Eunice's life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eunice's memory to West Catholic Preparatory High School 4501 Chestnut St. Phila. PA 19139,
www.westcatholic.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Interment
Saint's Peter and Paul Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 12, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to all of the Henwood family.
Ed FL.
May 12, 2020
Condolences, Prayers, Strength to your family on the loss of your sweet Matriarch, Mrs. E. Henwood.
Barbara Cummings
Friend
May 11, 2020
Dear Jim and Maureen,
So sad to read this obituary.
My condolences to you and the rest of your family. I will keep you in my prayers.
Peace be with you.
Donna Iannelli Williams
Friend
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the Henwood family.
Mary Farrell
Friend
May 10, 2020
What a wonderful lady. So glad that Karen and I got to know her! Celebrate her life!
Arthur Young
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved