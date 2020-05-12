HENWOOD
EUNICE BUCKINGHAM HUGHES
95, of Phila., PA passed away May 9, 2020. Eunice was born on May 15, 1924 in Phila. to the late James A. and Eunice Buckingham Hughes. She was the wife of the late Emile J. Henwood Jr., with whom she shared over 40 years of marriage. Eunice was a 1942 graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School and a parishioner of the Old St. Joseph's Parish and formerly Good Shepherd.
Eunice was the loving mother of Emile Joseph Henwood III (Elizabeth), Ursula Henwood Reed, James Henwood (Maureen), Thomas Henwood (Gerri), John Henwood (Jane), William Henwood (Madeline), Gerard Henwood and Mary Henwood Powers (William) and cherished grandmother to 33 grand-children and great-grandmother to 25 great-grandchildren. Eunice was predeceased by her daughter, Eunice Henwood Brown (Gary), brother, James Hughes and her sister, Sr. Ursula Hughes, IHM.
A private Funeral Service for Eunice will be held at the MAUGER-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. followed by a private interment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. To view the live stream of Eunice's services please visit
https://www.facebook.com/MaugerGivnishFuneralHome/live/;. A celebration of Eunice's life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eunice's memory to West Catholic Preparatory High School 4501 Chestnut St. Phila. PA 19139,
www.westcatholic.org.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.