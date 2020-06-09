HINKEL
EVA (nee Marks)
June 7, 2020. Wife of the late Marion James Hinkel; mother of Loretta Tretina and Lillian Martin; sister of Jennie Cohen and Edith Dolfi. She was a former art teacher and swim instructor. Services and Shiva are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Research Hospital.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.