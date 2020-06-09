EVA (Marks) HINKEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EVA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINKEL
EVA (nee Marks)
June 7, 2020. Wife of the late Marion James Hinkel; mother of Loretta Tretina and Lillian Martin; sister of Jennie Cohen and Edith Dolfi. She was a former art teacher and swim instructor. Services and Shiva are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Research Hospital.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved