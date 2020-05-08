RUDIN
EVE (nee Rochlin)
103, of Phila., PA and Delray Beach, FL, died on April 25, 2020 from COVID-19. Daughter of Bessie Rochlin, she was the first in her family to be born (1916) in America.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard Rudin for 70 years, she worked with him to develop a successful fuel oil business, sometimes pumping gas into large oil trucks as well as managing administsration. Born before women had the right to vote, she became a supporter of women's rights and one of the first woman of her generation to drive a car. She was a talented seamstress, and an early liberal political activist, working for Adlai Stevenson and against Joe McCarthy, and she adamantly believed in equal opportunity for all. She loved spending summers with extended family in Ocean Gate, NJ., teaching swimming to her then young nieces and nephews; She enjoyed the ballet, opera, and art museums, and was a competitive bridge player, residing at the Watermark in her later years.
Loving mother of psychologist Dr. Marion Rudin Frank and son-in-law psychiatrist Dr. Vincenzo Sanguineti; Devoted grandmother of Boston psychologist Dr. Jillian Frank; Adoring great-grandmother of Elijah and Benjamin Rhyne. She enjoyed her step-grand-children Deborah Sanguineti (Ron Roach) and Conrad Sanguineti and step-grand-children Julia and Nicholas Roach. She cherished her large family, her many nieces and nephews and grand and great nieces and nephews, all who celebrated her in many birthday parties during her long life.
Services and Interment are temporarily postponed and private. A celebration of her life will be held when health conditions permit. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to Philabundance, www.philabundance.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.