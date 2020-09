Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She is survived by her loving children Risa J. Alberts (Mark Schoenberg), S. Michael Alberts and grandchildren Liza Schoenberg, Julia Schoenberg, Kevin Dougherty, Brian Dougherty and Scott (Shira) Alberts. Evelyn was the beloved wife and mother of the late Leonard Alberts and the late Cindy M. Alberts. Services are private.



