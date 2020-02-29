Home

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
EVELYN BAKER (Ringold) COHEN

EVELYN BAKER (Ringold) COHEN Notice
COHEN
EVELYN BAKER (nee Ringold)
Feb. 27, 2020 of North Wales, Pa. Widow of the late Marvin Baker. Mother of Fern (Steven) Baker-Guy and David Baker (Lisa Bell). Sister of Dr. Joel (Harriett) Ringold. Grandmother of Lily Baker and Shannon (Eric) Bernard. Great-grand-mother of Noah and Ashtyn. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday March 2nd, 11:00 A.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road Trevose, PA. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Steven Guy and request that contribu-tions in her memory be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center - www.wiesenthal.com

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 29, 2020
