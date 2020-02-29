|
|
COHEN
EVELYN BAKER (nee Ringold)
Feb. 27, 2020 of North Wales, Pa. Widow of the late Marvin Baker. Mother of Fern (Steven) Baker-Guy and David Baker (Lisa Bell). Sister of Dr. Joel (Harriett) Ringold. Grandmother of Lily Baker and Shannon (Eric) Bernard. Great-grand-mother of Noah and Ashtyn. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday March 2nd, 11:00 A.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road Trevose, PA. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Steven Guy and request that contribu-tions in her memory be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center - www.wiesenthal.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 29, 2020