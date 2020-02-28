Home

Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA
EVELYN EDA (Scalone) MINECCI

MINECCI
EVELYN EDA (nee Scalone)


Age 94, passed away on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Alfred Minecci. Loving mother of Evelyn Michele Minecci and Adrienne Minecci (Colin Tice). Grandmother of Ian, Andrew, and Olivia Tice, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by a sister Concetta Masarone and a brother Peter Scalone. She was predeceased by siblings Marie Perricone and Paul and Samuel Scalone. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, traveling and especially cooking and baking for her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. RUFFENACH'S
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
