Or Copy this URL to Share

Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family

Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family

Died Sept. 23, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Coleman; dear mother of Wayne (Sandy Smith) Coleman and stepmother of Charles and the late Ronald (Linda); loving grandmother of Christopher. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Wed., Sept 30th 9 A.M. ROSE FUNERAL HOME, 2616 Bridge St. (Bridesburg), Phila., 19137. Funeral Service 10 A.M. Int. Oakland Cem.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store