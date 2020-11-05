1/
Evelyn (Rockenbach) Lenox
November 2, 2020, Age 73. Wife of Walter Lenox. Mother of James Zameska (Linda), Carla Stenz (Brian) and Christopher Zameska. Devoted grandmother of Brianna, Kayla and Brian Stenz and Tyler, Olivia and Connor Zameska. Sister of Lillian Weyant, Mariann Bogle and the late Jane Szalia; also many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave., Phila. on Nov. 7th at 10 A.M. Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Int. Westminster Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
10:00 AM
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
