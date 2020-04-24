|
OLDER
EVELYN (nee Makanoff)
Born on September 19, 1933, passed away on April 22, 2020, devoted wife of Gerald Older for 64 years who preceded her in death four years ago. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her parents, Manual and Ida Makanoff. Loving mother of Fred (Maria) Older, Marci (Thomas) Bisset and Stephen (Marlene) Older. Sister of Tilda (Allen) Spector. Adored grand-mother of Adam (Shannon), Gregory, Bonnie (Joseph), Tommy, Stephen (Maureen), Rachel and Melissa. Cherished great grandmother of Gavyn, Tyler, Max, Callen, Alayna and Stephen, Jr. Contributions in her memory may be made to C.H.O.P., 34th and Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.
