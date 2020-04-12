Home

EVELYN (Silver) PERLOFF

EVELYN (Silver) PERLOFF Notice
PERLOFF
EVELYN (nee Silver)
Age 88, died peacefully on April 9, 2020. Evelyn is predeceased by her loving husband, Eugene and her parents, Frances and Joseph Silver. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Cali, Donna (Matt) Suhey, and Jan (Rich) Blumenthal-Johnson. Evelyn was adored by her cherished grandchildren, Joey, Allison (Matt), Scotty, Brianna, Matthew and Kyle. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Silver. Evelyn was lovingly cared for by the staff at Brandywine Senior Living in Haverford. Evie had an incredible zest for life and enjoyed dancing, music, travel, animals and mentoring inter-national students. Her greatest passion was volunteering for the CHOP Auxilliary and was honored as Volunteer of the Year. Donations in her memory may be made to:
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
