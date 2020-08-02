1/
EVELYN R. (Donatoni) RAFFERTY
RAFFERTY
EVELYN R. (nee Donatoni)
95, of Audubon, PA on July 30, 2020. Wife of the late James P. Sr; mother of James P, Jr. (Thelma), Edmund, Carolyn (Cindy) and George (Patricia); grandmother of Krista Worster (JB), John and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Bailey and Beck; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and extended family are invited to her Funeral Mass, Tuesday, August 4th, 11A.M., Our Lady of the Assumption, Strafford, PA. Masks and social distancing required. Private Burial. ALLEVA Funeral Home, Paoli, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation @ bbrfoundation.org.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
